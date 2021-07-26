Iranian cement demand reaches 5.78Mt in June 2021

ICR Newsroom By 26 July 2021

The Iranian cement market consumed 5.78Mt of cement in June 2021, remaining level with the 5.78Mt reported in May.



This demand was entirely met by local cement production, which reached 6.02Mt in June while clinker production stood at 6.75Mt. In May cement and clinker output reached 6.1Mt and 6.68Mt, respectively.



In addition, 0.63Mt of clinker and 0.36Mt of cement was exported in June. Exports of both clinker and cement fell when compared with May, when clinker exports were at 0.79Mt and cement exports at 0.34Mt.

