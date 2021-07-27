Kazakhstan lifts import restrictions

ICR Newsroom By 27 July 2021

Kazakhstan has lifted the restriction on cement imports from third countries, Trend reports. As a result, cement clinkers, Portland cement, alumina and hydraulic cements are allowed to be imported into the country.

The lifting is expected to benefit the demand in the western regions and reduce the price of cement in Kazakhstan.

The ban was introduced on 30 April 2021 by the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development to support local cement producers. However, cement prices increased as shortages arose.







