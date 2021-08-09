Ghacem plans construction of new 1.5Mta plant

Ghacem is preparing to begin construction for a new 1.5Mta plant in Kumasi, Ashanti region, which will serve the region and its surrounding areas.



The MD of the Ghana-based company, Stefano Gallini, noted that the project is related to surging demand in that part of the country. Its Tema and Takoradi plants will also be expanded to improve efficiency, according to reports.



The new project represents an investment of around US$100m and is expected to export products to Burkina Faso and other neighbouring countries upon completion.

