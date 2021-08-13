CemNet.com » Cement News » Arabian Cement Co sees net loss widen in 1H21

Arabian Cement Co sees net loss widen in 1H21

13 August 2021


Egypt’s Arabian Cement Co has seen its consolidated net loss after tax widen to EGP23.28m (US$1.48m) in the first half of 2021, compared to EGP5.63m in the year-ago period.

Sales revenue declined 26.9 per cent YoY to EGP964.86m from EGP1.32bn in the 1H20.

