Arabian Cement Co sees net loss widen in 1H21

Egypt’s Arabian Cement Co has seen its consolidated net loss after tax widen to EGP23.28m (US$1.48m) in the first half of 2021, compared to EGP5.63m in the year-ago period.
Sales revenue declined 26.9 per cent YoY to EGP964.86m from EGP1.32bn in the 1H20.
