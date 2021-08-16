Morocco’s cement market slips 16% in July

ICR Newsroom By 16 August 2021

Cement sales in Morocco declined 16.3 per cent YoY to 898,429t in July 2021 from 1,073,680t in July 2020, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation, which cites data from the country’s cement association, APC.



However, in the January-July 2021 period, sales advanced 17.7 per cent to 7.708Mt when compared with the 6.547Mt in the 7M20.

