A TEC to supply new preheater for Mannersdorf plant

19 August 2021

Following A TEC’s successful order for a flash dryer at Lafarge Mannersdorf, the Austrian company has been awarded a project for a new preheater at the same plant, in cooperation with Aliacem.

The order will include the supply of cyclones, including riser ducts for stage four of the double-string preheater. The new design by A TEC will reduce the pressure drop and increase preheater efficiency.

The project will be realised in the upcoming winter maintenance stop in 2022.

