Iranian cement sales down in July

ICR Newsroom By 23 August 2021

Iran’s cement market contracted by 30.8 per cent MoM to 4Mt in July 2021 from 5.78Mt in June 2021.



Clinker production declined from 6.75Mt in June 2021 to 3.95Mt in July 2021 while cement output decreased to 4.38Mt in July from 6.02Mt in June.



In addition to a shrinking domestic market, exports of cement and clinker in July fell to 0.41Mt and 0.3Mt, respectively when compared with the previous month, when cement and clinker exports stood at 0.36Mt and 0.63Mt, respectively.

