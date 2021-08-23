CemNet.com » Cement News » Iranian cement sales down in July

Iranian cement sales down in July

Iranian cement sales down in July
By ICR Newsroom
23 August 2021


Iran’s cement market contracted by 30.8 per cent MoM to 4Mt in July 2021 from 5.78Mt in June 2021.

Clinker production declined from 6.75Mt in June 2021 to 3.95Mt in July 2021 while cement output decreased to 4.38Mt in July from 6.02Mt in June.

In addition to a shrinking domestic market, exports of cement and clinker in July fell to 0.41Mt and 0.3Mt, respectively when compared with the previous month, when cement and clinker exports stood at 0.36Mt and 0.63Mt, respectively.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Iran Middle East Consumption production Exports imports 