KJS Cement records 36% advance in profit

24 August 2021

India’s KJS Cement has seen a 36.4 per cent YoY rise in profit to INR654.4m (US$8.83m) for the year ended 31 March 2021, against INR479.6m in the FY19-20. EBITDA was up 5.5 per cent to INR1.99bn.



Cement and clinker sales reached 1.72Mt and 0.59Mt, respectively, a considerable increase driven by demand from infrastructure projects.



"KJS Cement has recorded strong performance across all parameters this year; despite the challenging ecosystem due to the pandemic,” said Pawan Kumaar Ahluwalia, vice-chairman.

Published under