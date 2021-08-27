Lebap Cement sees 8% rise in dispatches

The Lebap Cement plant in Turkmenistan delivered 470,924t of M-400 and M-500 Portland cement to customers between January-July 2021, according Trend News Agency. The data reflect a 7.8 per cent YoY rise in dispatches.
The plant currently has a production capacity of 1Mta and is located in the Koytendag district of the Lebap region, but is undergoing a 1Mta expansion project. Commissioned in 2013 the production facility has supplied both the domestic and export markets.
