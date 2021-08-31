CemNet.com » Cement News » Huaxin Cement Narayani prepares to begin production

Huaxin Cement Narayani prepares to begin production

Huaxin Cement Narayani prepares to begin production
31 August 2021


Huaxin Cement Narayani is expected to start cement production within two months following the completion of the cement works in the central Dhading district of Nepal, according to Xinhua.

The China-Nepal joint venture has a cement capacity of 3000tpd. Construction began in 2019, but the completion of the project was delayed by floods, disputes over land acquisition and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Huaxin Cement Narayani Nepal Indian subcontinent New project greenfield 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com