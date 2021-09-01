Tarmac's giant excavator receives an overhaul

Tarmac’s Dunbar Cement plant has given its Marubeni Komatsu PC2000’ backhaul excavator a seven-week overhaul. The largest excavator in Scotland, the giant 200t machine handles the rock that has been blasted from Tarmac’s quarry and moves it to dumper trucks that deliver it for crushing.

At seven years old, the PC2000 needed a major refit, enabling it to give Tarmac at least another five years of service.

Tarmac Dunbar Quarry manager, Mark Grieve, explains: "This was a major project for Tarmac Dunbar with the excavator playing an absolutely key role in our process. The overhaul was carried out onsite by a team from Marubeni Komatsu, the manufacturer. The job included rebuild of all the major components including the overhaul of the 11t bucket, pins and bushes. The whole job has been captured in an impressive timelapse film, condensing the seven weeks into 4.5 minutes."

It took 1582h to complete and the excavator was then returned back to work in the quarry.

