Yousheng Cement reportedly plans Cameroon project

China’s Yousheng Cement is reportedly planning to build a cement plant inside the port of Douala, Cameroon, according to Business in Cameroon.
While the capacity was not disclosed, public sittings related to the project’s environmental impact assessment have been planned.
