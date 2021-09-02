CemNet.com » Cement News » Yousheng Cement reportedly plans Cameroon project

02 September 2021


China’s Yousheng Cement is reportedly planning to build a cement plant inside the port of Douala, Cameroon, according to Business in Cameroon.

While the capacity was not disclosed, public sittings related to the project’s environmental impact assessment have been planned.

