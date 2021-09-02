Sephaku Cement is saving water for itself and the local community

Sephaku Cement (Dangote group) has prioritised water management by monitoring its use and implementing water balancing programmes such as storm water management at its cement plants in South Africa.

The Aganang cement plant, situated 40km west of Lichtenburg, is located in the North West province, which is a water-stressed region of the world. The flagship integrated plant was designed to drain stormwater into concrete channels and pathways, routing the water into two return water dams.

The plant is connected to three water dams and features four operational pits that need constant deterring both for safety and to continue mining operations. The company ensures the water from its return water dams is recycled and reused as process water and this offsets the use of water from boreholes.

Matsidiso Thelingwani, Sephaku Cement’s environmental performance manager, said: "Water is a precious resource shared by our our communities, industries and local farmers, all of which are largely dependent on the area’s available groundwater resources."

