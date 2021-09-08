Devki Group to switch to self-power generation by 2023

08 September 2021

Devki Group is planning to generate its own power by 2023 as the high cost of power is seen by the company as the biggest threat to Kenya’s manufacturing sector.

Narendra Raval, Devki Group founder, said the decision to self-generate the company’s own power became clearer after Kenya Power demanded KES2.8bn (US$24.4m) to connect electricity to the Emali clinker factory.

The company will start with a 64MW power plant in the Pokot region as it commences construction on on the Pokot cement plant, which Devki Group purchased from Cemtech more than a year ago. Construction of the cement plant is expected to take 18 months.

Published under