Morocco’s cement deliveries expand 31% in August

ICR Newsroom By 08 September 2021

Cement deliveries by Moroccan cement producers Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc advanced 31.1 per cent YoY to 1,132,899t from 864,441t in August 2020, according to Ipsos data published by the country’s Ministry for Housing and Urbanisation.



In the first eight months of 2021 deliveries were up 19.3 per cent to 8,841,024t from 7,411,847t in the January-August 2020 period.

Published under