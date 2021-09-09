Cementir to start CCS project in 2022

Cementir Group, through its subsidiary Aalborg Portland, aims to become the first global cement producer to capture, transport and store CO 2 underground. The group is part of the consortium Project Greensand 2 that seeks funding for a pilot project aimed at capturing and storing CO 2 underground in the North Sea.

The endeavours to reach the Danish national target of a 70 per cent reduction of carbon emissions in 2030 may now receive a great boost through Project Greensand 2. The project intends to have a practical demonstration of how carbon can be captured and stored in drained oil fields in the North Sea, testing the value chain from start to finish.

Group R&D Director, Jesper Sand Damtoft, said: "Carbon capture and storage is a necessary technology if we are to reach carbon neutrality. We have uncovered the possibilities of carbon capture over the past couple of years, and now we hope to take a big step further, starting as soon as next year, by testing it in practice. In addition, it is important to note that we concurrently work to reduce our ongoing emissions," he explains.

Provided the pilot project succeeds, this will be the first carbon capture and storage project in Europe to demonstrate the value chain all the way from cement production to storage. Both Denmark and the EU have set ambitious goals for carbon capture and storage. It is estimated that up to 300Gt carbon can be stored in the EU alone. According to preliminary calculations from The Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities, the Danish part of the North Sea will be able to store up to 16Gt of carbon.

Project Greensand is currently finalising a EUDP application to make initiation of the project possible. In addition to Aalborg Portland, participants in the project include Ineos Oil & Gas Denmark, Wintershall Dea, Maersk Drilling, GEUS and more than 20 businesses, research institutes and universities.

