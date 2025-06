Advertisement

Arabian Cement Co reported a 287 per cent increase in consolidated net profits after tax of EGP590.37m (US$11.9m) in the 1Q25 from EGP152.64m in the 1Q24.

The rise in profit comes on the back of a 32.1 per cent advance in sales to EGP2.55bn from EGP1.93bn in the year-ago period.

Earnings per share improved to EGP1.51 in the 1Q25 from EGP1.93 in the equivalent period of the previous year.