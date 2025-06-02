Advertisement

Misr Cement Qena Co posted a 45.3 per cent increase in net sales to EGP1.824bn (US$36.69m) in the 1Q25 from EGP1.255bn in the equivalent period of the previous year. The company increased its consolidated net profits more than six-fold to EGP238.466m in the 1Q25 from EGP31.5m in the 1Q24.

In terms of the stand-alone business net sales were up 35 per cent to EGP773.811m from EGP573.395m. Net profits after tax increased more than three-fold to EGP165.361m in the 1Q25 from EGP48.637m in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings per share improved to EGP1.46 from EGP0.44m.