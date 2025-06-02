Advertisement

Holcim has received key approvals to complete the 100 per cent spin-off of its North American business to be named Amrize, with trading expected to commence on 23 June 2025.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has declared effective the Amrize Form 10 Registration Statement, which will be available on sec.gov and Holcim’s spin-off webpage. The Form 10 includes Amrize’s 1Q25 results reported under US GAAP, as well as financial statements from 2022 to 2024 prepared on a “carve-out” basis under US GAAP. Amrize has also received authorisation to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol “AMRZ”.

Holcim shareholders approved the spin-off with a 99.75 per cent vote in favour at Holcim’s annual general meeting on 14 May. The 100 per cent spin-off will be completed via distribution of a dividend-in-kind with each Holcim shareholder receiving one Amrize share for every Holcim share owned as of the close of business on 20 June 2025. The spin-off is expected to be treated as tax neutral for Swiss tax and be tax-free for US federal income tax purposes. The distribution is subject to certain conditions described in the Form 10.

On 23 June shares of Amrize are expected to commence trading under the ticker symbol “AMRZ” on the SIX Swiss Exchange at 9.00h (am) Zurich Time, and on the New York Stock Exchange at 9.30h New York City Time. Amrize will be added to the Swiss Market Index (SMI) and the Swiss Leader Index (SLI) on its first day of trading, as recently communicated by the SIX. Amrize will also seek inclusion in relevant US equity indices. Holcim will remain trading on the SIX and included in the SMI and SLI under ticker symbol “HOLN”.