FLSmidth signs CCS agreement with Chart Industries Inc

10 September 2021

FLSmidth has signed an agreement with Chart Industries Inc (Chart) to implement advanced carbon capture technology. The new collaboration between FLSmidth and Chart joins the two companies’ efforts to adapt and commercialise Chart’s Cryogenic Carbon Capture™ (CCC) for customers in the cement industry.

CCC is an advanced post-combustion technology developed by Sustainable Energy Solutions (SES), a Chart company. CCC captures CO 2 from exhaust gas at very high rates and produces it as a high-purity liquid ready for storage and use.

Working with Chart, FLSmidth will use its global reach and process knowledge to accelerate the commercialisation of CCC and optimise the design of the technology for the cement industry. The ambition is to reduce over 90 per cent of carbon emissions from industrial sources at half the cost and energy of current carbon capture processes.

Carsten Riisberg Lund, Cement president for FLSmidth, said: "The cement industry is pursuing all options to reduce its environmental footprint, and carbon capture is a necessary technology to achieve this goal. Through this agreement with Chart, we lay the foundation for the scale-up and deployment of the CCC technology with our customers. The technology developed by Chart is expected to become the most competitive at scale. We look forward to extending Chart’s CCC technology into the cement industry through our global presence and engineering capabilities. This agreement is a significant leap forward in our joint efforts to enable our customers to reduce their environmental footprint."

Published under