Harvested rainwater accounts for 80% of Udaipur Cement's water requirements

14 September 2021

Being an almost two times water-positive company, Udaipur Cement Works Ltd sources about 80 per cent of freshwater requirement from harvested rainwater stored in the mines pit located at a distance of 6km from the cement plant.

The unit pumps water from mine pit through an overhead pipeline along with its overland limestone belt conveyor. The company is a zero-wastewater discharging company and treats its domestic wastewater through existing sewage treatment plant. It uses the treated water in horticulture. The company has also implemented both natural and artificial rainwater harvesting and recharge structures in its premises.

