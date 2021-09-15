Shree Cement announces INR47.5bn investment plan

India’s Shree Cement has announced an INR47.5bn (US$645m) investment plan, which includes solar power projects, an integrated cement plant and a grinding works.
Around INR5bn will be used to set up solar power plants at its cement works across the country by September 2022, while INR7.5bn has been allocated to a clinker grinding project in Purulia, West Bengal, through its Shree Cement East subsidiary.
"The cement demand-supply situation in West Bengal appears quite favourable and thus, investment in cement plant in the state would be a viable proposition," said the company.
Finally, the proposed cement plant is expected to have a 3.8Mta capacity and be operational by the end of the 1Q24. The project, based in Nawalgarh Tehsil of Rajasthan, represents an investment of INR35bn.
