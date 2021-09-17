Clinker shortage result in surge in Mozambique prices

ICR Newsroom By 17 September 2021

Due to a shortage in clinker supply, prices of cement in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, have surged. Retail prices of cement are now priced at MZM700-800/50kg, up from MZM500-520/bag.



The lack of clinker is caused by challenges in maritime navigation, which has impacted clinker imports in Cabo Delgado and northern Mozambique, according to Club of Mozambique.



The clinker shortage has led to the 30-day closure of Fabrica de Cimentos de Cabo Delgado’s 0.25Mta grinding plant in Metuge district, with reopening planned only for 26 September.

