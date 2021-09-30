CemNet.com » Cement News » Medcem orders 9000tpd kiln line from Sintek

Medcem orders 9000tpd kiln line from Sintek

Medcem orders 9000tpd kiln line from Sintek
30 September 2021


Sintek has signed a contract with Medcem for a new integrated production line in Turkey. The new line will have a clinker production capacity of 9000tpd and will cost approximately US$230m.  

Within the scope of the project, Sintek's contract has a value of nearly US$128m. The company will provide construction works, mechanical equipment manufacturing, supply and erection, technological manufacturing and erection, structural steel fabrication and erection, supply of auxiliary equipment and commissioning.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Medcem Turkey new plant Eastern Europe New orders 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com