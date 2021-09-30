Medcem orders 9000tpd kiln line from Sintek

30 September 2021

Sintek has signed a contract with Medcem for a new integrated production line in Turkey. The new line will have a clinker production capacity of 9000tpd and will cost approximately US$230m.

Within the scope of the project, Sintek's contract has a value of nearly US$128m. The company will provide construction works, mechanical equipment manufacturing, supply and erection, technological manufacturing and erection, structural steel fabrication and erection, supply of auxiliary equipment and commissioning.

Published under