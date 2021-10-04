Udaipur Cement Works Ltd plans solar investment to reduce its CO2 footprint

04 October 2021

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (UCWL), a subsidiary of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, is ensuring its energy security through increasing its share of solar-based electricity in the total energy mix. The company has been sourcing solar power from a 10.1MW power plant at its premises.

During the last two fiscal years, the company consumed about 13,000MWh of green solar power, which mitigated around 10,000t of CO 2 emissions. Furthermore, in line with its Integrated Sustainable Development Policy, the company is planning to increase its share of solar energy consumption with a 4.15MW solar power plant currently being installed. After commissioning, the company will have total green power generating capacity of 14.25MW. This will have the potential to mitigate about 14,000t of CO 2 emissions per year, which is equivalent to around 14m trees sequestering CO 2 per year.

