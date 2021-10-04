Italy’s cement output slips 6% in July

ICR Newsroom By 04 October 2021

Italy’s cement production index (base year 2015=100) reached 114 in July 2021, down six per cent when compared with July 2020, according to Federbeton, the Italian cement and concrete association. In June the index rose two per cent YoY to 112 while in May output expanded by 18 per cent YoY to 113. On a cumulative basis production growth has slowed from 42 per cent in May to 24 per cent in July 2021.



External trade

Imports in June 2021 slipped two per cent to 135,223t, the first dip since January 2021. In May 151,444t was imported, up 75 per cent YoY while in April imports surged 178 per cent to 128,356t when compared with the previous year. In terms of CIF values, imports generated EUR6.739m in June, or EUR50/t. In May 2021 the total import value was EUR7.772m, or EUR51/t, while in April imports were valued at EUR6.619m, or EUR52/t.



Italian cement producers exported 149,901t of cement in June 2021, up one per cent YoY. In May 2021 exports were up 10 per cent YoY to 148,311t and in April 2021 volumes advanced 75 per cent YoY to 143,640t. FOB values rose from EUR8.86m (EUR62/t) in April 2021 to EUR8.962m (EUR60/t) in May. In June 2021 exports had an FOB value of EUR9.215m, or EUR61/t.

