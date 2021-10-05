JK Lakshmi Cement halts production at its Durg plant

India’s JK Lakshmi Cement has suspended production at its 2.7Mta Durg plant in Chhattisgarh, due to a strike called by the state’s Cement Transport Association.
Dispatches from the facility, which were substantially reduced from 19 September, have now been completely stopped, according to the company. However, industry-wide negotiations are being held with the state government and the company is hopeful of an amicable solution soon.
