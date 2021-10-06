Bolivian cement consumption up 41% in July

Cement demand in Bolivia advanced 40.6 per cent to 325,789t in July 2021 from 231,662t in July 2020 but remained 9.3 per cent below its 2019 level of 359,307t, according to national statistics office, INE.



Cement production in Bolivia increased 25.5 per cent to 321,479t from 256,231t in July 2020 but fell 3.1 per cent from 331,811t in July 2019.



January-July 2021

In the January-July 2021 period cement consumption rose 39.8 per cent YoY to 1.946Mt from 0.93Mt in the 7M20. When compared with the 7M19, when 2.197Mt was sold, there was an 11.4 per cent decline.



Output from Bolivian cement plants was up 28.9 per cent to 1.965Mt in the 7M21 from 1.524Mt in the 7M21 but fell 9.8 per cent when compared with the 2.179Mt produced in the 7M19.

