Steppe Cement reports 16% revenue increase

08 October 2021

Kazakhstan’s Steppe Cement has recorded an 8.5 per cent YoY rise in revenue to KZT12.05bn (US$28.33m) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to KZT11.11bn in the year-ago period. The company also saw sales volume for the period fall four per cent YoY to 535,200t.



In the first nine months of 2021, revenue advanced 16 per cent to KZT28.81bn while sales volumes climbed four per cent to 1,375,464t.

Published under