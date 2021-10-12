Cemex USA upgrades terminals in Florida

12 October 2021

Cemex USA has invested US$8m to improve two cement terminals in Florida, which has enhanced its supply chain network to meet increased cement demand in the region.



The company upgraded its Pensacola terminal to allow cement and cementitious materials to be imported from its global operations. The upgrades, which were brought online in May, mean an additional cement supply will be provided to the region through marine shipments.

In July Cemex also completed upgrades at its Palm Beach terminal in Riviera Beach, with the improvements upgrading the ability to receive and distribute imported cement and cementitious material to supplement the supply along Florida's Atlantic Coast.

"Florida is growing rapidly, and Cemex’s strong network makes our company well-positioned to implement supply chain and operational enhancements to meet the high demand for building materials in Florida and beyond," said Cemex USA Executive Vice President-Logistics, Matthew Wild. "On the cement side, increased demand has outpaced supply at times and we expect our supply chain enhancements to help alleviate that issue."

