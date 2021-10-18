CemNet.com » Cement News » Cimtogo raises price due to input price pressures

Cimtogo raises price due to input price pressures

By ICR Newsroom
18 October 2021


HeidelbergCement subsidiary Cimtogo will increase its cement price by XOF6000/t (US$10.60), according to Republic of Togo.

“This adjustment became necessary following a 250 per cent increase in fuels for the Scan Togo plant and an increase of more than US$35 per tonne in sea freight on gypsum and coal. In the current international context, it is no longer possible to maintain the old prices,” explained Eric Goulignac, CEO of Cimtogo on Saturday.


