Power supply switching station ready for Huaxin Cement

ICR Newsroom By 18 October 2021

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has commissioned the switching station in Dhading district that will be supplying electricity to the Huaxin Cement plant that is under construction.



According to the NEA, the switching station was charged on Friday by using the electricity supply from Marsyangdi-Syuchatar 132kV transmission line. The NEA will be supplying 20MW of electricity to the cement factory. As a result, NEA will be able to supply electricity locally through two transmission lines with capacities of 33 and 11kV. The infrastructure can also supply electricity to industries to be opened in Galchhi and Naubise areas.

Huaxin Cement’s new plant in Rorang rural municipality represents an investment of NPR15bn (US$124m). Huaxin holds 80 per cent of the company shares, with Vaidya Group holding a 20 per cent stake.







