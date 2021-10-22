Iranian cement consumption up 34% MoM in September

ICR Newsroom By 22 October 2021

The Iranian cement market expanded 34 per cent to 5.72Mt in September 2021 when compared with August 2021, when demand reached 4.27Mt, according to the Iranian cement association.



Cement production in Iran reached 6.01Mt in September 2021, up 25.5 per cent MoM, while clinker production stood at 6.83Mt, representing a MoM increase of 34.4 per cent MoM.



In addition to supplying the domestic market, Iranian cement producers exported 0.89Mt of cement and 0.4Mt of clinker in September 2021. In August cement and clinker exports were 0.32Mt and 0.44Mt, respectively.

