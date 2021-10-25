Cementos Yura appoints new general manager

Peru-based Cementos Yura has selected Fernando Rojas as its new general manager, replacing Julio Caceres, who was appointed on an interim basis.

Mr Rojas has more than 27 years of experience in the cement industry internationally, having developed his professional career in Cemex, where he served as director of operations (Costa Rica and Puerto Rico) and lead the regional direction of Optimisation and Sustainability for Central America and the Caribbean.

Julio Cáceres has been appointed as the new commercial director of Cement, Concrete and Lime in Peru, Chile and Bolivia.

