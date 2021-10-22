Cement price stabilises in Lubumbashi

ICR Newsroom By 22 October 2021

The price of grey cement in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo, is stabilising at CDF15,000-16,000/bag (US$7.58-8.09), when compared with CDF20,000-25,000 in previous years, according to ACP, the Congolese press agency.



The trend is due to an increase in domestic cement production from CARRILU and Grande Cimenterie du Katanga, which came online 10 months ago. In addition, the market supply is supplemented by imports from Zambia.

