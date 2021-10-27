Carbon Clean appoints former US Secretary of Energy as advisor

27 October 2021

Carbon Clean is being joined by Ernest J Moniz, former US Secretary of Energy, as an advisor to its Board of Directors. Mr Moniz, the founder of strategic advisory firm EJM Associates, will guide the company on its strategy to become a leading player in the low-carbon transition.

“Carbon capture is central to a robust climate response – decarbonising power plants and industrial facilities, enabling hydrogen production and atmospheric carbon dioxide removal,” said Mr Moniz. “Ramping up deployment now is crucial and innovating in cost-reducing carbon capture technology is a key. I’m pleased to be advising Carbon Clean at this critical time for industrial decarbonisation.”

Mr Moniz served as US Secretary of Energy from 2013-2017 under President Barack Obama, and was a key architect of the Paris Agreement on climate action.

Published under