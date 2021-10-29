Vietnamese exports slip to 5.2Mt in September

Cement and clinker exports from Vietnam decreased 1.6 per cent to 5,232,812t in September 2021 from 5,320,173t in September 2020. Clinker exports were down 11 per cent to 3,838,040t when compared with September 2020 while cement exports noted a 54 per cent drop to 1,384,772t, said the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). When compared with August 2021, clinker and cement exports advanced by 32 and eight per cent, respectively. Total exports rose by a quarter MoM.



January-September 2021

In the January-September period total cement and clinker exports advanced 21 per cent YoY to 33.539Mt, of which clinker saw a 23 per cent rise to 21.382Mt and cement an 18 per cent increase to 12.157Mt.

