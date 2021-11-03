Dalmia Cement plans new 2Mta plant

India’s Dalmia Cement is planning to set up a new 2Mta grinding plant in Bokaro, Jharkhand, according to the state’s government.



The company is expected to invest INR5.77bn (US$77.14m) in the construction of the plant, with work scheduled to begin this month and set to be completed within a year.

