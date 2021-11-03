Dalmia Cement plans new 2Mta plant

India’s Dalmia Cement is planning to set up a new 2Mta grinding plant in Bokaro, Jharkhand, according to the state’s government.
The company is expected to invest INR5.77bn (US$77.14m) in the construction of the plant, with work scheduled to begin this month and set to be completed within a year.
India’s Dalmia Cement is planning to set up a new 2Mta grinding plant in Bokaro, Jharkhand, according to the state’s government.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email