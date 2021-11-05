INSEE Cement adds import vessels to address cement scarcity in Sri Lanka

05 November 2021

INSEE Cement has added two more import vessels to its operations in order to increase cement supply across Sri Lanka, according to the Daily Mirror.

"INSEE Cement continues to operate at maximum production capacity to ensure the Sri Lankan construction industry remains on its path to a successful recovery," said Gustavo Navarro, INSEE Cement’s CEO.

"What the domestic market is experiencing is an artificial scarcity that was first created by importers refusing to release their stocks to the market. Unfortunately, now they are struggling to revive the interrupted supply chain, due to cement exporters struggling to meet the demand in their own countries. Therefore, today, even with the government lifting controlled pricing, we have a shortage of cement imports to Sri Lanka. INSEE is once again stepping up to meet this challenge by introducing two more additional import vessels to our logistics operation."

The company is currently operating at its maximum production and import capacity of 3.6Mta.

Published under