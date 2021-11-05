Ukraine sees production rise 15% YoY in 9M21

Cement production in Ukraine increased 15.2 per cent YoY in the first nine months of 2021, according to Ukrcement. The association also expects the country to consume more than 10Mt in the full-year for the first time since 2014.



"We have production data for nine months and we can predict with slight optimism that this year, for the first time since 2014, we will move to more than 10Mt of cement consumed in the domestic market. If there are no emergencies, we will reach 10.5Mt," said Pavlo Kachur, head of Ukrcement.

