Fecto Cement appoints chairman and chief executive

Pakistan’s Fecto Cement has appointed Aamir Ghani and Mohammed Yasin Fecto as chairman and chief executive, respectively, with effect from 1 November 2021.
The appointment has been made for a term of three years, according to Pakistan Company News.
