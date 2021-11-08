CemNet.com » Cement News » Fecto Cement appoints chairman and chief executive

Fecto Cement appoints chairman and chief executive

08 November 2021


Pakistan’s Fecto Cement has appointed Aamir Ghani and Mohammed Yasin Fecto as chairman and chief executive, respectively, with effect from 1 November 2021.

The appointment has been made for a term of three years, according to Pakistan Company News.

