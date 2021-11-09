Southeast Cement Co reports 5% rise in October revenue

Taiwan’s Southeast Cement Co has seen a 5.4 per cent YoY improvement in October revenue to TWD151.36m (US$5.46m), compared to TWD143.59m in the year-ago period.
In the January-October 2021 period, revenue improved 16.7 per cent to TWD1.5bn from TWD1.28bn.
Taiwan’s Southeast Cement Co has seen a 5.4 per cent YoY improvement in October revenue to TWD151.36m (US$5.46m), compared to TWD143.59m in the year-ago period.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email