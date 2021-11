Hsing Ta Cement records 16% decline in revenue

10 November 2021

Taiwan’s Hsing Ta Cement has seen a 16.4 per cent YoY decline in October revenue to TWD660.62m from TWD789.78m in the same month of 2020.



In January-October 2021, revenue was down 3.1 per cent YoY to TWD5.82bn from TWD6bn.

