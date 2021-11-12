Cement sales in Chile edge up 2% in September

Chilean cement sales have increased by two per cent YoY in September 2021. Volumes were reported at 334,603t in September 2021, up from 328,184t in September 2020, according to the Chilean Chamber of Construction (CChC).
In the January-September 2021 period sales advanced 1.2 per cent YoY to 3.214Mt when compared with 2.65Mt.
Chilean cement sales have increased by two per cent YoY in September 2021. Volumes were reported at 334,603t in September 2021, up from 328,184t in September 2020, according to the Chilean Chamber of Construction (CChC).
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email