Cement sales in Chile edge up 2% in September

ICR Newsroom By 12 November 2021

Chilean cement sales have increased by two per cent YoY in September 2021. Volumes were reported at 334,603t in September 2021, up from 328,184t in September 2020, according to the Chilean Chamber of Construction (CChC).



In the January-September 2021 period sales advanced 1.2 per cent YoY to 3.214Mt when compared with 2.65Mt.

