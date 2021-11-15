Universal Cement sees 12% increase in revenue

Taiwan’s Universal Cement has announced a 12.2 per cent YoY increase in revenue to TWD1.45bn (US$52.32m) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to TWD1.29bn in the comparable period of last year.
However, its net profit declined 50.5 per cent to TWD194m from TWD392.1m in the 3Q20.
Taiwan’s Universal Cement has announced a 12.2 per cent YoY increase in revenue to TWD1.45bn (US$52.32m) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to TWD1.29bn in the comparable period of last year.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email