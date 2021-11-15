CemNet.com » Cement News » Universal Cement sees 12% increase in revenue

Universal Cement sees 12% increase in revenue

Universal Cement sees 12% increase in revenue
15 November 2021


Taiwan’s Universal Cement has announced a 12.2 per cent YoY increase in revenue to TWD1.45bn (US$52.32m) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to TWD1.29bn in the comparable period of last year.

However, its net profit declined 50.5 per cent to TWD194m from TWD392.1m in the 3Q20.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Taiwan Universal Cement business results North Asia 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com