Universal Cement sees 12% increase in revenue

15 November 2021

Taiwan’s Universal Cement has announced a 12.2 per cent YoY increase in revenue to TWD1.45bn (US$52.32m) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to TWD1.29bn in the comparable period of last year.



However, its net profit declined 50.5 per cent to TWD194m from TWD392.1m in the 3Q20.

