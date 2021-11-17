Morocco’s cement deliveries advance 1% in October

ICR Newsroom By 17 November 2021

Moroccan cement delivers edged up 0.8 per cent in October 2021 to 1,254,798t from 1,245,064t in October 2020, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation. The data apply to members of the domestic cement association, APC – Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and Holcim Maroc.



In the January-October 2021 period 11.491Mt of cement was supplied to the domestic market by these producers, a 16.1 per cent increase when compared with 9.898Mt in the 10M20.

