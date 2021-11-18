Iranian cement market contracts 12% in October

ICR Newsroom By 18 November 2021

Iran’s cement demand declined 11.7 per cent MoM to 5.05Mt in October 2021. In addition, producers exported 0.65Mt of clinker and 0.29Mt of cement, according to the Iranian cement association.



In term of output, 7.02Mt of clinker and 5.46Mt of cement were produced in October 2021. When compared with September 2021, clinker production increased 2.8 per cent while cement output was down 9.2 per cent.

