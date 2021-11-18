CemNet.com » Cement News » Iranian cement market contracts 12% in October

Iranian cement market contracts 12% in October

Iranian cement market contracts 12% in October
By ICR Newsroom
18 November 2021


Iran’s cement demand declined 11.7 per cent MoM to 5.05Mt in October 2021. In addition, producers exported 0.65Mt of clinker and 0.29Mt of cement, according to the Iranian cement association.

In term of output, 7.02Mt of clinker and 5.46Mt of cement were produced in October 2021. When compared with September 2021, clinker production increased 2.8 per cent while cement output was down 9.2 per cent.

