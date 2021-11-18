CemNet.com » Cement News » Cementa to ration deliveries from December

Cementa to ration deliveries from December

By ICR Newsroom
18 November 2021


Cementa has announced it is preparing to ration deliveries from December 2021 due to the uncertainty on the future of its Slite facility. The site in Gotland represents three quarters of cement used in the domestic construction industry.

The HeidelbergCement subsidiary saw its continued exploitation of its limestone mining operation blocked by the Swedish environmental court. The cement producer sought a three-year temporary extension to its current permit while it prepares to apply for a long-term permit that would see quarrying extended by at least 20-30 years. As a result, the site halted operations at the end of October 2021.

