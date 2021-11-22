INC restarts clinker production

ICR Newsroom By 22 November 2021

Following three days of stoppage to change one of the raw mill motors, Paraguay’s Industria Nacional de Cemento (INC) has resumed clinker production, said Ernesto Benítez, president of INC.



"Regarding the production of clinker and cement we are recovering the levels. Last night we started operating again, after several days we had to suspend. The quality is good as well as the amount. We are achieving the market numbers well," he said. He expects to produce 40,000-50,000 bags/day. "We are aiming to increase production so that no raw material fails in the market. We want to keep the office of 40,000 to 50,000 bags per day in this last section of the year,” he added.



However, logistical issues in raw material transport persist. “Unfortunately, we do not have the river to move the raw material and evidently this increases the price because we must resort to a freight that has a much higher price, but we are within all doing some manoeuvres to hold the price,” he said.

