Petcoke prices fall while coal sees upward movement

ICR Newsroom By 23 November 2021

Following on from ICR’s most recent energy report, the price of Brent oil fell to US$78.50. The API2 1Q22 contract edged up to US$129.00 while the API4 1Q22 price increased to US125.00.



Petcoke prices are finally moving down but this is slow based on indexation. The price of 6.5 per cent sulphur petcoke USGC FOB declined from US$154.00 to US$148.00 while the CFR ARA price fell from US$188.00 to US$176.50.

Coal switching is increasing as discounts are disappearing. The discount for 6.5 per cent sulphur petcoke USGC FOB when compared with API4 coal is now at 9.5 per cent, down from 37 per cent. The discount for 6.5 per cent sulphur petcoke CIF ARA when compared with API2 coal is now at 9.5 per cent, down from 15 per cent.

The CO 2 price for December 2021 reached a new high of EUR69.36/t.

